Trevor Lawrence posts heartfelt message after Clemson's win over BC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was probably very relieved to see his teammates rally for a 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Lawrence took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the historic comeback victory.

"LETS GO!!! So happy for this team," he posted. "Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you."

Uiagalelei was impressive going 30-for-41 with 342 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The win was the largest comeback win at home in program history.

Next up for Clemson is a tough road matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m.).

LETS GO!!! So happy for this team. Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you ???? — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 31, 2020