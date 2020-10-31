BREAKING

Trevor Lawrence posts heartfelt message after Clemson's win over BC
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 31, 2020 4:44 PM
Lawrence watched his teammates get the win on Saturday
Lawrence watched his teammates get the win on Saturday

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was probably very relieved to see his teammates rally for a 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Lawrence took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the historic comeback victory.

"LETS GO!!! So happy for this team," he posted. "Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you."

Uiagalelei was impressive going 30-for-41 with 342 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The win was the largest comeback win at home in program history.

Next up for Clemson is a tough road matchup with No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m.).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney halftime interview vs. BC
WATCH: Dabo Swinney halftime interview vs. BC
WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame interview after win over BC
WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame interview after win over BC
Trevor Lawrence posts heartfelt message after Clemson's win over BC
Trevor Lawrence posts heartfelt message after Clemson's win over BC
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week