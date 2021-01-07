|
Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent
|2021 Jan 7, Thu 10:23- -
Clemson quarterback
Trevor Lawrence has officially picked his NFL agent on Thursday which is the MGC Sports team out of Nashville, Tennessee.
The agency has four NFLPA certified agents, and a few of their clients include Hunter Renfrow, Adam Humphries, Bradley Pinion, Tyler Shatley, and John Simpson. Lawrence is universally projected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, which would send him to the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29. The Heisman runner-up threw for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions this past season.
The agency has four NFLPA certified agents, and a few of their clients include Hunter Renfrow, Adam Humphries, Bradley Pinion, Tyler Shatley, and John Simpson.
Lawrence is universally projected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, which would send him to the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29.
The Heisman runner-up threw for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions this past season.
Welcome to the @mgcsports team @Trevorlawrencee! #FullContactMgmt pic.twitter.com/gFdHDKwg1i— MGC Sports (@mgcsports) January 7, 2021
Tags: Trevor Lawrence