Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent

The agency has four NFLPA certified agents, and a few of their clients include Hunter Renfrow, Adam Humphries, Bradley Pinion, Tyler Shatley, and John Simpson.

Lawrence is universally projected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, which would send him to the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29.

The Heisman runner-up threw for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions this past season.