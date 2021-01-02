Trevor Lawrence on his future plans

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence likely played his final game with Clemson in Friday night's 49-28 loss in the All-State Sugar Bowl. For the contest, Lawrence was 33-for-48 for 400 yards with two passing touchdowns and an interception. Lawrence posted the ninth 3,000-yard passing season in Clemson history. He joined Tajh Boyd as the only players in Clemson history to accomplish the feat three times. The Heisman finalist spoke to the media moments after the game and was asked about his upcoming preparation for the NFL. "I don't really want to get into all that tonight," he said. "I'm gonna take a little time for myself. I'm sure they'll be some information come out here soon but I just want to sit back for a minute and take everything in."

Lawrence wants to just focus on his family and fiance right now.

“I’m just kind of taking the loss in, a lot of stuff going on in my head,” he said. “So, don’t really wanna get into all that. I’m gonna take a little bit of time for myself and be with my fiancé and family and just enjoy that. We’ve been working for I don’t know how many months straight trying to get it done here. So I’m gonna go enjoy a little bit of time. I’m sure there will be some information coming out here soon. I just wanted to sit back for a minute and take everything in.”

Lawrence concluded his junior season 34-2 (.944) for his career as a starter, the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback with at least 30 career starts since Division I split in 1978, trailing only Miami’s Ken Dorsey (.950) and USC’s Matt Leinart (.949), according to ESPN Stats & Info.

