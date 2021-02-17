Trevor Lawrence named to TIME100 Next group
Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named to the TIME100 Next list for emerging leaders in the world.

The projected No. 1 NFL draft pick Lawrence is listed in the group of “phenoms,” along with other athletes including track star Sydney McLaughlin and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Outside of on-field accomplishments, Lawrence’s work in COVID-19 relief and social justice movements caught the eye of TIME.

“Whoever decides to draft me, they’re going to get all of me,” Lawrence told TIME. “The expectations I set for myself will be higher than anybody else’s. And just know that college was just a glimpse of what I plan to do.”

