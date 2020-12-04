Trevor Lawrence named Unitas Golden Arm semifinalist

Trevor Lawrence was named as a semifinalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Friday.

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients.

Lawrence is averaging a career-high 319 passing yards per game with 2,236 total passing yards over seven contests and 19 touchdowns to two interceptions, also rushing for four scores.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Education Foundation’s charitable mission is to promote the game of football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar-athletes. The award acknowledges performance on the field, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.

In addition to honoring the top college quarterback, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., has awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships to scholar-athletes from local area high schools both in Maryland and Kentucky. During one of the most unprecedented years of youth and college athletics, the Foundation remains committed to providing scholarships and financial aid to deserving athletes through 2020.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

Golden Arm Award Season Timeline

December 11, 2020

Golden Arm Award Selection Committee to determine Top 5

December 19, 2020

Conference Championship Games

December 21, 2020

2020 Golden Arm Award Winner announcement

Semifinalists

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Mac Jones, Alabama

D’Eriq King, Miami

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Kellen Mond, Texas A & M

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Kyle Trask, Florida

Zach Wilson, BYU