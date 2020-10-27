Trevor Lawrence leads top-3 emerging in Heisman race

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence admittedly didn't have his best game over the weekend, but his performances so far afforded him a mulligan of sorts.

He sits comfortably atop the Heisman polls for both ESPN and USA TODAY this week.

For ESPN, Lawrence has 12 of the 15 first-place votes, with two going to Alabama's Mac Jones and another to Ohio State's Justin Fields after one game.

At USA TODAY, Lawrence has 15 of 22 first-place votes, followed by Jones (6) and one for BYU's Zach Wilson.

Pro Football Focus has Lawrence grading slightly behind some national leaders as a passer (91.6), with Wilson on top (94) and then Jones (92.9). Fields graded at 90 by going 20-of-21 for 276 yards with two touchdowns in the 52-17 win over Nebraska, also rushing for 54 yards and a TD.

According to Vegas odds this week (BetOnline), Lawrence leads the way at 5/6, then Fields (3/2), Jones (6/1) and Travis Etienne has the fifth-best odds (25/1).

A quarterback has won the award four years in a row and nine of the last 10 seasons (and 12-of-last-14 years too).