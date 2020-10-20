Trevor Lawrence leads QBs at top of projected Heisman race

TigerNet Staff

Trevor Lawrence is your Heisman frontrunner as more teams enter the mix this week, including preseason contender Justin Fields of Ohio State.

All 14 of ESPN's Heisman Watch voters went with Lawrence at the top of the field this week, after throwing for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns in the 73-7 win at Georgia Tech.

Alabama's Mac Jones threw for four touchdowns and 417 yards in easing to victory over No. 3 Georgia on Saturday and he sits in second for Heisman trackers on ESPN and USA TODAY, where he has five of the 22 first-place votes (the other 17 to Lawrence).

After a quieter week, Travis Etienne sits in third with ESPN's Heisman poll and ninth on USA TODAY.

Another QB strongly in the mix is BYU's Zach Wilson and there's also anticipation with Fields' return Saturday versus Nebraska.

Vegas odds Monday (Betonline) had Lawrence on top at 4/7, followed by Jones (9/2) and Fields (7/1).

QB stats picture

Player (school) | Cmp%/Pass Yards (YPG)/TDs-INTs/total yards (TDs)

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) | 73%/1,544 (308.8)/15-1/1,518 (19)

Mac Jones (Alabama) | 78.3%/1,518 (379.5)/12-2/1,501 (12)

Zach Wilson (BYU) | 78.7%/1,641 (328.2)/12-1/1,741 (18)