Trevor Lawrence leads Heisman Trophy odds, Travis Etienne frontrunner too

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson program is blessed with many future football pros including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

Lawrence leads the latest Heisman Trophy odds (7/2), followed by Kyle Trask (15/4), Mac Jones (4/1), Justin Fields (7/1), D'Eriq King (10/1), Kyle Pitts (10/1), and Travis Etienne (12/1).

The Clemson quarterback has completed 55-for-75 passes for 848 yards and seven touchdowns and zero interceptions for a quarterback efficiency rating of 199.11 through three games.

He also is tops in the latest ESPN Heisman Poll too.

Etienne has 39 rushes for 247 yards and two rushing touchdowns. To show his complete all-round skills for the next level, 'ETN' also has 9 catches for 172 yards and two receiving scores.

Latest Heisman Trophy odds:

Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB 7/2

Kyle Trask - Florida QB 15/4

Mac Jones - Alabama QB 4/1

Justin Fields - Ohio State QB 7/1

D'Eriq King - Miami QB 10/1

Kyle Pitts - Florida TE 10/1

Travis Etienne - Clemson RB 12/1

Jaylen Waddle - Alabama WR 18/1

Stetson Bennett - Georgia QB 18/1

Chuba Hubbard - Oklahoma State RB 33/1

Khalil Herbert - Virginia Tech RB 33/1

Sam Ehlinger - Texas QB 33/1

Sam Howell - North Carolina QB 33/1

Shane Buechele - SMU QB 33/1

Trey Sermon - Ohio State RB 33/1

Zach Wilson - BYU QB 33/1

K.J Costello - Mississippi State QB 40/1

Najee Harris - Alabama RB 40/1

Devonta Smith - Alabama WR 50/1

Ian Book - Notre Dame QB 50/1