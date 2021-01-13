Trevor Lawrence honored with Bobby Bowden Trophy

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was honored with the Bobby Bowden Trophy on Wednesday. The award named in honor of the legendary Florida State coach goes to "a college football player who epitomizes a student-athlete of faith and conducts himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community." “You could see the natural ability. He looks like a pro now,” Bowden said about Lawrence according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “He has all the things you are looking for, on and off the field. I am glad to see him win this award. He is very deserving.” Lawrence is a third winner from Clemson in the last five seasons, joining Hunter Renfrow (2018) and Deshaun Watson (2016).

Lawrence earned ACC player of the year and first-team All-America honors as a senior. He was also named to the AFCA Good Works team.

Lawrence will accept the award in a closed ceremony on Saturday at the annual Clemson Football awards banquet.