Trevor Lawrence gives timeline on his surgery

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was uber impressive during his personal Pro Day that was televised nationally on Friday morning. After the workout, Lawrence spoke to ESPN explaining why he wanted to do a Pro Day as he is likely already the No. 1 draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft. "Just to show I’m no different than anybody else," Lawrence said. "I still want to do the process the right way. The original plan was to have two months training out in California and then come back March 11 and put on a show, but life happens sometimes. “It was just showing I am able to adjust and adapt and come out here and throw and give teams a chance to see me. That was important to me and important to my team to make sure we made that happen. It wasn't an ideal situation under the circumstances but I think we did a good job of maneuvering and navigating through all of that." Lawrence said he didn't have much time to prepare for his Pro Day.

“It was a good day, considering the short notice. I prepared for like a week back in California and then transitioned back to South Carolina to put the finishing touches on it and get with the guys and get some timing down,” Lawrence said. “I was pretty pleased with it. Obviously, like with anything, you have some throws that you wish you could go back and hit a little bit better. But as a whole, I think it was a good day. The receivers ran really well and I really appreciate those guys and Cornell for coming back and Charone and Caleb and Chris. It means a lot to me and helped me out a lot. I thought it was a good day.”

Lawrence added that he can throw again in 6-8 weeks after his left shoulder surgery tomorrow.

"I think roughly, and obviously I've gotta continue to talk to the doctors and see how the rehab goes, but I think I can throw in 6-8 weeks after the surgery and start throwing again," Lawrence said. "And then looking at a 4-5 month full clearance, but obviously I will be able to do stuff before then. I am just glad it's the non-throwing shoulder so it shouldn't be too bad. I am just going to rehab really hard and work hard to get back. I am excited to get that fixed and start back on the road to getting healthy."

