Trevor Lawrence confirms NFL decision plan to ESPN
by - Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:37 AM
Lawrence has his plan in place for the future.
Lawrence has his plan in place for the future.

Trevor Lawrence is planning on his junior season being his last in Clemson, he told ESPN's College GameDay.

The move is no shocker for the universally-projected top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but this is the first time that Lawrence has confirmed that plan publicly.

"I graduate in December," Lawrence told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi. "I'm planning on this being my last season."

Lawrence begins his junior season with the No. 1 Tigers Saturday night in Winston-Salem against Wake Forest with a 7:44 p.m. kickoff (ABC).

Check out the whole feature below:

Top Clemson News of the Week