Trevor Lawrence comments about potentially returning for 2021

Tony Crumpton

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke with the media Monday as he talked about a few different subjects including his football future.

Lawrence was asked by a reporter if he wanted to talk more in-depth about his football plans, as he is expected to be a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"My mindset is the same," he said. "I really don’t want to talk about it anymore, honestly. I'm just trying to enjoy it. People want me to say no matter what, I’m leaving school, but that’s not something I'm going to do. I don’t want to corner myself either way."

Lawrence made it clear during the interview that he just wants to focus on his team and not the NFL.

He has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,833 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions for the season.