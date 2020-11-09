Trevor Lawrence comments about potentially returning for 2021
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, November 9, 2020 12:49 PM
Lawrence has won a lot of trophies while at Clemson
Lawrence has won a lot of trophies while at Clemson

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke with the media Monday as he talked about a few different subjects including his football future.

Lawrence was asked by a reporter if he wanted to talk more in-depth about his football plans, as he is expected to be a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"My mindset is the same," he said. "I really don’t want to talk about it anymore, honestly. I'm just trying to enjoy it. People want me to say no matter what, I’m leaving school, but that’s not something I'm going to do. I don’t want to corner myself either way."

Lawrence made it clear during the interview that he just wants to focus on his team and not the NFL.

He has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,833 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions for the season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson: "Best football is ahead of them"
Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson: "Best football is ahead of them"
Aamir Simms says he previously tested positive for COVID-19
Aamir Simms says he previously tested positive for COVID-19
Disney+ movie on former Clemson RB’s story premieres next month
Disney+ movie on former Clemson RB’s story premieres next month
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week