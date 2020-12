Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne earn first-team All-America honors

Trevor Lawrence tops the offensive group for his first, first-team honor as a Heisman finalist after garnering ACC player of the year.

Travis Etienne racked up another first-team honor as an all-purpose player, where he is a finalist for the Bednarik Award as the nation's most versatile player.

2020 FWAA ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 6-6 220 Jr. Cartersville, Ga.

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State 6-1 215 So. Wichita, Kan.

RB Najee Harris, Alabama 6-2 230 Sr. Antioch, Calif.