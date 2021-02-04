Trevor Lawrence 2020 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's 2020 regular season highlights, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence put together another outstanding season in 2020. He totaled 3,356 total yards, was responsible for 32 scores and completed 69.2% of his throws. Lawrence finished 2nd in the 2020 Heisman Trophy voting and will go down as one of the absolute best players of his era. Enjoy the best of Lawrence from the 2020 regular season right here!