Trevor Booker on the time he was tied up and beaten by former NBA teammates

Tony Crumpton

Former Clemson big man Trevor Booker had a very successful basketball career that spanned playing professionally for the Wizards, Jazz, Nets, Pacers, and in China. Booker was on the Court Cases podcast recently and told a crazy story about his time in Washington, where things were utterly wild. "It was definitely a fun time, but if you look back at it, it was very unprofessional," Booker said. "We’d do things like have teams within the team where certain players would be on one side, and the other players would be on the other side. We’d be on the road. We would go to the opposing players’ hotel rooms, knock on the door, find a way to get inside the room, tie the player up and beat him, and dump water on him." Booker remembered one time when he got tied up and beaten by a few teammates.

"It was probably about six of us… I remember one time, in L.A. I was on the opposite side of Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young," Booker continued. "We found a way to get in Gilbert’s room, we flipped all of his furniture upside down, we trashed his room, and he was nowhere to be found. So I’m like, ‘where is this dude?’ We’re calling him on the phone and everything, and he’s answering, but it’s like he doesn’t care. I got tired of waiting for him to come back, so I go back to my room, and I get in my room – it’s dark, and I just go to lay on the bed, and I just get bum-rushed. Somehow, he got in my room, he went to the front desk and got a key, got in my room, and they tied me up and beat me… but it was pretty fun."