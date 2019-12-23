Trayvon Mullen injury update

Mullen was hit in the head (by his teammate Curtis Riley) while he was trying to tackle a wide receiver and stayed on the ground while the medical staff put him on a stretcher.

Good news to report this morning as Mullen was checked out at the hospital and was healthy enough to fly home with the team.

"Feeling better to all my family, friends and fans," Mullen said on his Instagram account. "Thank you all for the support and love. I'm so thankful, I am built for moments like this. Will get better and back to it."

The team is optimistic that he will return to full health.