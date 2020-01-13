Travis Etienne ties school scoring record
by - Correspondent - Monday, January 13, 2020 10:59 PM
Travis Etienne ties school scoring record

Travis Etienne continues to top Clemson records.

Etienne tied a school record with a rushing TD in a nine-straight games.

He shares the mark with Lester Brown (1978), Terry Allen (1988-89) and James Davis (2005-06).

