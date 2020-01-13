|
Travis Etienne ties school scoring record
|Monday, January 13, 2020 10:59 PM- -
Travis Etienne continues to top Clemson records.
Etienne tied a school record with a rushing TD in a nine-straight games.
He shares the mark with Lester Brown (1978), Terry Allen (1988-89) and James Davis (2005-06).
