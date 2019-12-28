Travis Etienne shaken up after long TD

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson running back Travis Etienne had an impressive touchdown run to give the Tigers the 21-16 lead in the third quarter. Soon after the play, Etienne seemed to cramp up or his calf tightened up on him.

Update 1: He's being stretched out on the sidelines in front of the injury tent.

Update 2: He's back in the lineup after the defensive stop by the Tigers.