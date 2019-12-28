|
Travis Etienne shaken up after long TD
|Saturday, December 28, 2019 11:01 PM- -
Clemson running back
Travis Etienne had an impressive touchdown run to give the Tigers the 21-16 lead in the third quarter.
Soon after the play, Etienne seemed to cramp up or his calf tightened up on him.
Update 1: He's being stretched out on the sidelines in front of the injury tent.
Update 2: He's back in the lineup after the defensive stop by the Tigers.
Most explosive player in college football: Travis Etienne.#CFBPlayoff || #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/6LT5XxSV91— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2019
