Travis Etienne sets FBS TD record

Running back Travis Etienne scored a touchdown in a 42nd game of his career on Saturday against BC, which set an NCAA FBS record.

The mark was previously held by San Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey from 2013-16 (41).

The NCAA record books were in error previously this season by saying that Tim Tebow held the mark with 38.

Etienne notched the mark with a 35-yard TD reception:

