Travis Etienne says thank you to Clemson fans: "Forever a Tiger"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne is off to the NFL after a brilliant collegiate career. Etienne leaves Clemson as the school and the ACC's all-time leading rusher with 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns over four seasons. He won ACC Player of the Year twice and garnered a number of All-American honors. Etienne was named a Doak Walker Award finalist twice as well (nation's best RB). Etienne took to social media on Friday to say thank you and acknowledge all those that helped him to fulfill his dreams. "First and foremost, I want to give praise and honor to the most high GOD for loving me enough to entrust my collegiate education to Clemson University," he posted on Twitter. "My 4 years spent in South Carolina have been nothing short of spectacular. Who would have ever imagined a young kid from Jennings, LA would become a National Champion with the Clemson Tigers. My time here has allowed me to experience many accolades that some kids only dream of. The brotherhood that I have been blessed to be a part of will last throughout a lifetime. The maturity and growth I have experienced on and off the field has molded me into a strong man who is ready to take on life."

"I want to thank Coach Swinney and Coach Elliott for seeing the vision that was manfesting on the inside of me waiting to burst out. To all my teammates and Clemson staff, I appreciate everything you guys did for me keeping me comfortable so far away from home. Clemson Family is like no other, and you can't understand it until you have experienced it. I want to thank my lovely family who has supported my dreams since age 7. I want to thank all the fans and Tiger Nation for believing in my dream."

"As I take this next step of my journey, I hope to continue to show the young generations that if you believe and dedicate yourself, you can achieve. Forever a Tiger."

Congrats to ETN on a remarkable four-year run in TigerTown and best of luck in the professional ranks.