Travis Etienne named to weekly Hornung Award honor roll
Louisville, Ky. – Dec. 21, 2020 – Five offensive players / return specialists were named to the weekly Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll. Making the list are: Britain Covey, Utah;
Travis Etienne, Clemson; Justin Hall, Ball State; DeVonta Smith, Alabama; and Kadarius Toney, Florida.
The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission to pay tribute to football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.
Clemson senior running back / return specialist Travis Etienne touched the ball three different ways for 189 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 34-10 win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship. He carried the ball 10 times for 144 yards and seven first downs, and his 44-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds of the first half posted Clemson to a 24-3 lead. Etienne caught two passes and returned two kickoffs, including a 37-yard return to open the second half.