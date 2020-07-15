Travis Etienne named to national award watch list

Clemson's Travis Etienne was named as a preseason candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation's top running back. Etienne, who was a 2018 Doak Walker finalist and only a semifinalist in 2019, returns for his senior season as the two-time ACC Player of the Year and Clemson’s all-time leading rusher. He has rushed for 4,038 yards and 56 touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Etienne is also Clemson's leading returning receiver after 37 catches for 432 yards and four more scores last season. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.