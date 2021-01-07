BREAKING

Travis Etienne confirms signing with sports agency ahead of NFL draft
Etienne leaves Clemson as the school's most decorated RB. (ACC photo)
Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne confirmed on social media he has signed with a sports agency, the Ballengee Group.

Etienne surprised some last year by returning to college with a range of NFL draft round projections. ESPN's Todd McShay projected Thursday Etienne improving his stock to a No. 16 selection overall by the Arizona Cardinals. ($)

Etienne leaves Clemson as the school and the ACC's all-time leading rusher with 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns over four seasons.

He won ACC Player of the Year twice and garnered a number of All-American honors. Etienne was named a Doak Walker Award finalist twice as well (nation's best RB).

