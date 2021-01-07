Travis Etienne confirms signing with sports agency ahead of NFL draft

Etienne surprised some last year by returning to college with a range of NFL draft round projections. ESPN's Todd McShay projected Thursday Etienne improving his stock to a No. 16 selection overall by the Arizona Cardinals. ($)

Etienne leaves Clemson as the school and the ACC's all-time leading rusher with 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns over four seasons.

He won ACC Player of the Year twice and garnered a number of All-American honors. Etienne was named a Doak Walker Award finalist twice as well (nation's best RB).