Tony Elliott says he was 'upset' by 'unfair' Auburn interview reports

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is no stranger to his name being mentioned for open head coaching jobs, but reports that tied him down to a Sunday interview with Auburn drew his ire this week. Elliott didn't appreciate the report in the lead-up to the ACC Championship Game with Notre Dame. "I was actually upset. I understand that it comes with the territory. I know there is a lot of talk about me," Elliott said postgame. "Hopefully, I have proven my loyalty to Clemson over the years. I don’t like to entertain those things during the season. I made a statement to our players. I think (Clemson football communications director) Ross (Taylor) might have put a statement out. First and foremost I think Auburn is a great university. It’s very, very similar to Clemson and an unbelievable place to go coach. At the time I have not been contacted. "I haven’t talked to anybody at Auburn so for there to be a report that I was interviewing tomorrow (Sunday) -- man that is unfair to these kids in this locker room. That’s unfair to this staff for them to be questioning is he focused for this game. Is he doing things he said he doesn’t do? So I made a statement to those guys and They may be planning to call tonight or tomorrow. But up to this point with that report, I was a little bit upset and perturbed."

Elliott released a statement to ESPN on Saturday morning to try to dispel the report.

"Now Coach Swinney, the guys in that locker room, the staff, the players -- they have some kind of question in their mind so I made a statement to our players and I believe Ross may have put something out there," he said. "I don’t have any plans to interview tomorrow per the report because I haven’t been contacted by Auburn."

"I’ve said it before and I will say it again. Money doesn’t matter to me. Status doesn’t matter to me," Elliott said. "I believe I am living a purposed-filled life. My purpose is to be here at Clemson right now and when the Lord opens the door then I will transition, but from what I know about Auburn - obviously, they play in an unbelievable conference. They have had success (and) they have won a national championship. They have a similar setup as Clemson.

"There would be some things that would be intriguing, but to say I would go forward with interview right now -- I would have to pray about it and talk to about it with my wife. There are more factors involved than what some other people might make their decision on."