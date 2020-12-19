Tony Elliott releases statement on Auburn coaching rumors

However, that was not true as Elliot released the following statement to ESPN's Marty Smith to refute the irresponsible reporting.

“Contrary to reports I saw (Friday), I have not been contacted about the head coaching job at Auburn and am not scheduled to interview for that position.”

Elliott didn't want the rumors to distract from the task of the ACC Championship on Saturday.

“While I typically wouldn’t address this in this manner, I felt it was important to set the record straight for the young men in our program. My focus currently remains 100% on our team & the opportunity we have to face a great Notre Dame team for the ACC Championship Saturday.”