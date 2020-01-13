Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
Monday, January 13, 2020
Former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden spoke at an award ceremony at the Airport Hilton Hotel in Kenner, New Orleans on Friday.

According to WGNO TV, Bowden had a prediction of LSU over Clemson in the upcoming College Football Playoff championship game.

During the ceremony, his 90-year old father Bobby Bowden presented an award to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Subject (Replies: 35) Author
spacer TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
u2mfl
spacer Still salty***
A912®
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
TwoNats®
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
Valley Boy
spacer Lol what?
A912®
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
ISpeakTheTruth
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
Gumby®
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
8992Tiger
spacer thanks
franc1968®
spacer Valley girls are known for their shallow silliness
tigeron®
spacer take the emotion out and the loyalty to the SEC and then
El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
DirtyTiger2000
spacer Does ANYONE really give a $#!7 what he says or thinks?!?!?***
BigCUFan®
spacer I really liked Tommy as a person when he was here...
franc1968®
spacer Re: I really liked Tommy as a person when he was here...
AikenTiger1114
spacer His attempts to cover his contempt for Clemson...
ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Who?***
BengalBilly
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
AikenTiger1114
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
rgby83®
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Bowden is jealous of all the success Dabo has had. Every
76er®
spacer pretty sure he said the same thing last year too***
El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
Pig
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
Bluedog51
spacer Can anyone translate that video?
BigChief2000
spacer Nobody cares. Ughhh. Just seeing Tommy still pisses me off ***
Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
caryboy
spacer This is Tigernet Clickbait - what next an Animal picks?
CornerStrong®
spacer We have to thank ol' bitter Tammy
joecu08
spacer I feel like TigerNet posts his opinions just to troll us.***
Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
clemtowntigers
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
clemtowntigers
spacer Re: TNET: Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
eaglessoar20021
spacer this is the same dope who had
tgrfan42069
