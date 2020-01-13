|
Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
|Monday, January 13, 2020 9:18 AM- -
Former Clemson head coach
Tommy Bowden spoke at an award ceremony at the Airport Hilton Hotel in Kenner, New Orleans on Friday.
According to WGNO TV, Bowden had a prediction of LSU over Clemson in the upcoming College Football Playoff championship game.
During the ceremony, his 90-year old father Bobby Bowden presented an award to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
