Todd McShay talks NFL draft projection of Isaiah Simmons

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons wowed NFL scouts and draft analysts with his 4.39 forty time at the 2020 NFL Combine on Saturday night. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay is getting on the bandwagon with Simmons too, as he has him as a possibility as a top-five prospect. "I think when you start to look at it, I mean Detriot is sitting there at three, it's a possibility," he said on 'SportsCenter on the Road' on Sunday. "I think the Giants, even though it's been since 1984 with Carl Banks since they took a linebacker in the first round. But I think if the Giants can't move out of four, then they probably will wind up taking a guy like Simmons instead of an offensive tackle." Simmons had 107 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and 16 tackles for loss last season.