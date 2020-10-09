Tim Tebow says Miami is legit, different than Clemson's faced in series
Friday, October 9, 2020

College football analyst and Heisman winner Tim Tebow says we will see a different Miami team from the last two outings between them and Clemson, where Dabo Swinney's Tigers have outscored the 'Canes 96-3.

Tebow says Miami is "a legit top-10" team, coming in ranked No. 7 against Clemson's top ranking.

Tebow tries to convince a skeptical Stephen A. Smith from ESPN on why national viewers should tune in and Tebow breaks down Trevor Lawrence's early-season success below:

