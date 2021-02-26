Tim Tebow on Jaguars possibly selecting Trevor Lawrence
2021 Feb 26
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is likely to be picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former collegiate great Tim Tebow agrees with the idea of Jacksonville selecting Lawrence as their new franchise quarterback.

Tebow is a huge fan of Lawrence's physical skill set and maturity.

“They have to pull the trigger and make that happen,” Tebow said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “I think that Trevor brings so much to the table. Not only is he a great athlete that has an incredible skill set, but he’s also a very mature young man that has been in a lot of big moments. That really helps with the pressure. Having the chance to possibly come to a place in Jacksonville that will be super excited to have him and really, I guess, as a city, bring him in with open arms. I think that will be really encouraging for a young quarterback.

Tebow believes that Meyer will put Lawrence in a great position to succeed in Jacksonville.

“He’ll have the chance if he gets teamed up with Urban. One of the things I love about Urban is he’s going to put someone in a position where their strengths can flourish. He’s always done that. I believe he’ll always do that.”

