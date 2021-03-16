Tigers top Georgia State to snap skid

CLEMSON, S.C. - Jonathan French and Bryce Teodosio hit home runs to lead Clemson to a 7-2 win over Georgia State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. It was the first meeting between the two programs. French laced a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the second inning for the game's first run, then Will Mize evened the score for Georgia State (4-14) with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. The Tigers (6-8) took the lead in the fourth inning with two runs, then they scored four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Teodosio's two-run homer, his second long ball of the season. Nick Hoffmann (2-0) picked up the win in relief, as he allowed one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched. Reliever Dylan Matela (0-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host No. 13 Virginia Tech this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The three-game series begins Friday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX.

