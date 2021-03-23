Tigers top Eagles with pinch-hit walk-off HR

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson baseball evened its season record in style with Alex Urban's 2-run pinch-hit, walk-off home run to top Georgia Southern 6-4 at SRP Park in North Augusta Tuesday. It was a third home run on the night for the Tigers (9-9), following a 3-run shot from Caden Grice in the first inning and a solo shot from Kier Meredith in the fifth. With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Georgia Southern's Sam Blancato lofted a high flyball to shallow left field that fell for a triple, allowing the tying run to score. In the bottom of the ninth inning, leadoff batter Davis Sharpe reached on an error and advanced to second base on Bryce Teodosio's sacrifice bunt. Urban, making his first appearance in a game since March 14, came off the bench and crushed a two-run homer over the fence in right field for Clemson's first walkoff homer since March 10, 2019, when Logan Davidson hit a two-run homer against North Carolina in a 5-4 walkoff win. Nick Clayton (2-0), the last of five Tiger pitchers, earned the win, as Clemson allowed just four hits against a team that entered the game with a .317 batting average on the season. Jacob Parker (0-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson returns to action this weekend at Boston College (first game 4 p.m. Friday on ACC Network).

ALEX URBAN WALKS US OFF WITH A 2-RUN BLAST TO RIGHT CENTER!



Tigers win by a score of 6-4! What a heck of a baseball game! @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/GQpHeYTpFX — Ralph Greene (@Ralph_Greene945) March 24, 2021

Alex Urban with a walkoff HR as Clemson beats Ga Southern, 6-4. First WO HR by Tiger since 2019 (Logan Davidson vs UNC) first WO by Clemson freshman since 2016 (Seth Beer vs Boston College) first WO by Tiger not at Kingsmore Stadium since 2012 (Jon McGibbon vs FSU, ACC trn). — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) March 24, 2021