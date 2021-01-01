Tigers take momentum to Miami Saturday

Brad Brownell's Tigers (7-1) head to Miami (4-3) for a 2 p.m. broadcast start Saturday on RSN. Locally, the contest will be televised on Fox Sports South with Evan Lepler and Mike Gminski calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. Game notes • Clemson (KenPom: No. 18 overall, No. 3 adjusted defensive efficiency (86.1) is ranked third nationally in scoring defense (55.1 points per game), which is also tops in the ACC. • Clemson knocked off a nationally ranked FSU squad (Dec. 29) for the second consecutive matchup in the series. Interestingly enough, they trailed at halftime of both contests.

• Clemson holds a 15-13 overall advantage in its series history against Miami.

• The Tigers and Hurricanes split a pair of matchups last season, but Clemson took the contest in the ACC Tournament before the rest of the tourney was canceled due to COVID-19.

• Clemson earned a 69-64 win over Miami in the ACC Tournament last March. Al-Amir Dawes scored a team-high 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting and two threes. Dawes was a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line. Aamir Simms posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while John Newman III scored 11 points for the Tigers.

Clemson rotation and Miami starting 5

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 8/8 7.1 4.9 1.8 23.4

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 8/4 5.5 3.9 1.1 19.6

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 8/7 11.0 2.3 2.4 26.7

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 8/3 3.0 1.9 0.9 15.6

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 8/2 9.9 1.3 2.1 22.6

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 5/2 6.6 4.6 0.2 15.1

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 8/2 2.5 2.4 0.5 11.2

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 2/0 2.0 0.5 0.0 1.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 8/0 3.6 1.1 0.1 10.8

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 8/4 4.4 3.0 1.5 21.7

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.6

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 4/0 1.0 1.0 0.3 5.3

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 7/0 4.4 3.0 0.0 12.3

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 8/8 11.6 5.5 2.0 24.2

(--/--) Miami Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 2 Isaiah Wong 6-3 180 So. Piscataway, N.J. 7/7 18.6 6.0 1.7 35.3

G 4 Elijah Olaniyi 6-5 205 Sr. Newark, N.J. 3/3 7.3 1.7 1.7 30.4

G 5 Harlond Beverly 6-5 185 So. Detroit, Mich. 7/5 8.9 7.1 4.3 30.1

F 1 Anthony Walker 6-9 210 So. Baltimore, Md. 7/3 8.9 4.7 0.9 24.5

C 3 Nysier Brooks 7-0 240 RSr. Philadelphia, Pa. 7/7 6.9 6.9 0.3 25.8