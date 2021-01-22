Tigers take aim at regular-season sweep of Seminoles
Clemson hopes to find the form that saw a 10-point win over FSU in December. (ACC photo)
The No. 20-ranked Clemson men's basketball team (9-3, 3-3 ACC) seeks to shake off a two-game losing streak at Florida State (7-2, 3-1) on Saturday.

Tipoff in the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 3:01 p.m. ET. Bob Wischusen and Dick Vitale will call the broadcast for ABC. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network.

Game/series notes

Aamir Simms posted his sixth double-digit scoring game of the season with 19 points at Georgia Tech (Jan. 20). Simms finished an efficient 9-of-14 from the field. He also has two 20-point outings this season.

• Clemson is 34-44 all-time against Florida State.

• The Tigers claimed the first meeting of the season on Dec. 29, 2020, 77-67. Clemson garnered 49 rebounds, including 19 on the offensive glass.

• The Tigers split two meetings last season with the Seminoles, including a last-second victory on an Al-Amir Dawes layup with 1.0 second remaining.

• The Dawes layup was the second last-second victory the Tigers pulled off last season. Clyde Trapp also scored with 2.0 seconds left to beat Syracuse.

• The Seminoles have won three-straight games since the first meeting between the schools this season, by an average of 17 points.

• Aamir Simms and Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun played together at the Blue Ridge School and won a state championship during the 2016-17 season.

Clemson rotation/FSU Starting 5

(20/22) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 12/12 7.8 5.3 1.8 26.3

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 12/8 4.8 3.9 1.3 19.8

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 12/11 8.3 2.3 2.1 26.3

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 12/3 2.8 1.5 0.8 14.7

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 12/2 10.3 1.2 2.4 24.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 7/2 6.0 3.7 0.3 14.0

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 12/2 2.4 1.8 0.3 10.4

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 12/3 4.4 1.3 0.3 13.3

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 11/5 4.9 2.7 1.4 20.4

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 5/0 0.8 0.8 0.2 5.1

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 11/0 5.1 2.5 0.0 11.9

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 12/12 12.3 5.7 2.4 26.4

(RV/25) Florida State Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 2 Anthony Polite 6-6 215 RJr. Lugano, Switzerland 9/9 9.6 4.6 1.7 28.1

G 4 Scottie Barnes 6-9 227 Fr. West Palm Beach, Fla. 8/7 11.1 3.8 4.1 24.7

G 23 M.J. Walker 6-5 213 Sr. Riverdale, Ga. 9/9 16.3 2.6 2.3 31.0

F 1 RaiQuan Gray 6-8 260 RJr. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 9/9 8.3 5.4 2.4 25.3

C 5 Balsa Koprivica 7-1 240 So. Belgrade, Serbia 9/9 9.4 5.7 0.6 20.2

