Tigers sweep doubleheader, extend win streak to 16 games

The true freshman duo of Millie Thompson and Regan Spencer both tossed complete games in helping the Clemson softball team sweep its Saturday doubleheader over Louisville and extend the program-best 16-game winning streak. Clemson took game one, 2-1, and saw the bats finally come alive in Kentucky in game two, downing the Cardinals 6-1. Winning their 15th and 16th games in a row, the Tigers improved their record to 19-2 and 11-2 in ACC play. With the win, Clemson also clinches its fifth straight series and can complete the sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m. (ACCNX). Thompson went the distance in the circle in the first game of the doubleheader, recording her second win of the season and first complete game of her collegiate career. She struck out eight Cardinals over 7.0 innings pitched, allowing just one earned run. The true freshman left-handed pitcher is fastly becoming a great second option to ace Valerie Cagle for head coach John Rittman.

Fellow true freshman McKenzie Clark launched her second home run of the season in the first inning of game one, a lead-off blast to give the Tigers an early lead. Redshirt catcher JoJo Hyatt recorded her fifth RBI of the season in the seventh, a sacrifice bunt that scored the game-winning run.

Spencer picked up her fifth win of the season and kept her record clean in the final game of the afternoon, striking out eight over 7.0 innings and only allowed three hits. It was the freshman's second career complete game and decreased her season ERA under 1.50.

The bats were hot for the Tigers at the plate in game two, scoring six runs total after scoring six runs in the first two games of the series. Clark hit her second home run of the day and Alia Logoleo launched her third home run of the season. Cagle, Casey Bigham, Grace Mattimore and JoJo Hyatt all picked up RBI on the day as well.

Game One: Clemson 2, Louisville 1

It did not take freshman outfielder Clark long to get the Tigers on the board, sending the third pitch of the game over the center field fence to give Clemson an early 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals responded with a run of their own in the home half of the fourth inning, tying the game on Rebecca Chungs’ solo home run. Louisville rallied and put runners on first and second with two outs, but Thompson recorded her fifth strikeout of the game to send the teams back to the dugout tied, 1-1.

Clemson scored the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with one out after a walk and back-to-back singles. The catcher, Hyatt, laid down a beautiful sacrifice bunt down the first base line to score Cammy Periera from third and take the lead.

Thompson let up a two-out, slap-bunt single in the bottom of the seventh, but a line-out to left field secured the Tigers’ 15th win in a row.

Game Two: Clemson 6, Louisville 1

The Tigers got on the board first in the final game of the afternoon in the second inning, scoring three runs on five hits. All five hits during the inning were singles and Mattimore, Bigham and Hyatt all picked up RBI to help the Tigers get out to a 3-0 early lead.

The Tigers added to their lead the following inning, adding one run on a Cagle RBI single to make it 4-0.

Clemson extended its lead in the fourth, as Logoleo and Clark both hit solo home runs to increase the lead, 6-0. It was Clark’s second home run of the day.

Louisville scored its lone run of the game on a leadoff homer from Vanessa Miller in the seventh.

