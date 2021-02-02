Tigers set to hire three coaches to support staff

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Three members of Dabo Swinney’s off-the-field coaching staff moved to UL-Monroe when former offensive analyst Terry Bowden took the head coaches job at that school, and it hasn’t taken Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney long to find a few replacements. Bowden took over as head coach in Monroe in December and former Clemson standouts Rod McDowell, Xavier Brewer and Maverick Morris have all landed jobs on his ULM staff. All three have worked with Bowden at Clemson the last two seasons. McDowell will coach the running backs, Brewer will be in charge of the cornerbacks and Morris will be the offensive line coach. TigerNet learned last week that former Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Ted Roof will join the staff as a defensive analyst, while former Tiger quarterback Cole Stoudt and former Clemson offensive lineman Tyrone Crowder will join the offensive support staff.

Roof has been the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech in two different stints, was the defensive coordinator at Auburn from 2009-2011, at Penn St. in 2012, a second stint at Tech from 2013-2017, at NC State in 2018, at Appalachian St. in 2019, and spent the 2020 season at in Nashville with the Commodores.

Stoudt played at Clemson from 2011-2014, was the quarterbacks coach Jacksonville St. from 2016-2017, and has been the quarterbacks coach at Morehead St. since 2018.

Crowder played at Clemson from 2013-2017 and has recently coached the offensive line at nearby Daniel High School.

All hires are pending approval through the HR process and are not final. When they are final the school is expected to post a release.