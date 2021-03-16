Tigers selected for Women's NIT

Clemson, S.C. – The 2020-21 season continues for Clemson women’s basketball, as the Tigers were selected for the 2021 WNIT, it was announced on Monday night. Clemson will take on Ohio on Friday afternoon at 2:00 PM in the second game of the Charlotte regional. The Tigers received an at-large berth into the WNIT after posting an 11-13 overall record and earning a spot in the ACC Quarterfinals. The Tigers, currently 64th in the NET rankings, earned wins over NCAA Tournament participants Florida State, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Mercer en route to their WNIT appearance Second team All-ACC performer Delicia Washington leads the Tigers into the postseason, averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. All-ACC Freshman Team member Gabby Elliott is second on the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game and sharpshooter Kendall Spray leads the Tigers from beyond the arc with 64 made threes on the year.

This marks just the second time in school history the Tigers have participated in the WNIT. Clemson was selected for the 2004 WNIT, falling 78-71 at home in the first round to Charlotte and then-Associate Head Coach Amanda Butler.

Monday’s selection is the 7th time in her head coaching career Butler has guided a team to a postseason WNIT appearance (Charlotte – 2005-’06, ’06-’07; Florida – 2007-’08, 2009-’10, 2010-’11, 2012-’13) and is the second time in as many available postseasons with Clemson she has taken the Tigers to a postseason tournament.

This year’s Postseason WNIT field will consist of 32 teams, eight each at four regionals — Charlotte, NC; Fort Worth, TX; Memphis, TN and Rockford, IL. New to this event, teams will get a minimum of two games in Rounds 1-3 (March 19-22), with championship and consolation brackets at each site. The four regional champions will then advance and travel directly to the WNIT semifinals and championship in Memphis, Tenn.

For 2021, teams do not need to have a .500 or better record to earn a berth in the WNIT. Selection criteria for at-large teams will include the NET ranking, strength of schedule, record against Top 100 teams, COVID-related factors, team performance in the final 10 games, among others.