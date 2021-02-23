Tigers return to action at Wake Forest

Clemson (13-5, 7-5 ACC) returns to action at Wake Forest (6-11, 3-11) on Wednesday after a COVID-19 pause that saw two games canceled. Tipoff in LJVM Coliseum is set for 4:31 p.m. ET. Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby will call the broadcast for ACCN. Will Qualkinbush and Terrence Oglesby will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network. Series history vs. Wake Forest • Clemson trails the all-time series with Wake Forest 64-100, including a 16-54 mark in games played in Winston-Salem. • Clemson has won 12-of-the-last-14 in the series dating back to the 2010-11 season - Head Coach Brad Brownell’s first season at Clemson. • The Tigers have had two winning streaks during that time of at least five games, including a seven-game streak

• The Deacs rank last in the ACC in KenPom rating (131) with triple-digit ranks on offense (132) and defense (141), while Clemson is up to 42nd (No. 98 offense; No. 13 defense).

Clemson Rotation and Wake Forest Starting 5

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 18/18 7.2 5.8 2.3 28.1

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 18/9 4.6 3.6 0.9 17.7

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 18/14 8.4 1.9 1.7 25.3

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 18/3 3.0 1.4 0.8 13.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 18/5 9.2 1.2 2.1 23.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 13/7 5.8 3.4 0.3 14.2

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 17/2 3.1 2.2 0.4 11.4

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 18/6 3.8 1.4 0.3 14.2

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 16/8 4.8 2.7 1.4 19.2

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 6/0 1.3 0.8 0.2 4.7

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 17/0 4.1 2.1 0.1 10.6

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 18/18 13.3 6.0 2.6 28.0

(--/--) Wake Forest Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 4 Daivien Williamson 6-2 170 Jr. Winston-Salem, Tenn. 17/16 12.5 2.4 2.7 34.3

G 11 Ian DuBose 6-4 225 Gr. Durham, N.C. 6/5 13.5 4.8 3.0 26.8

G 35 Carter Whitt 6-4 180 Fr. Raleigh, N.C. 14/6 4.4 2.1 2.4 21.7

F 1 Isaiah Mucius 6-8 200 Jr. East Patchogue, N.Y. 17/17 10.2 5.2 0.5 24.9

F 33 Ody Oguama 6-9 225 So. Raleigh, N.C. 15/13 9.0 5.7 0.5 22.3