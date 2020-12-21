|
Tigers ranked in preseason Collegiate Baseball poll
|2020 Dec 21, Mon 15:12-
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers were No. 25 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason ranking,
released Monday. Florida is the preseason top-ranked team, followed by Vanderbilt, UCLA, Texas Tech and Mississippi. Clemson is one of five ACC teams ranked in the top 25, joining No. 6 Miami (Fla.), No. 11 Louisville, No. 13 NC State and No. 14 Virginia.
In 2020, the Tigers had a 14-3 overall record and 3-0 ACC mark in a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Clemson returns players to the 2021 team who accounted for over 95 percent of the starts in 2020.
