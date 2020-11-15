Tigers ranked No. 4 in updated AP Poll

TigerNet Staff by

A light week in the top-10 kept the top-4 the same in this week's Associated Press top-25.

Alabama (60), Notre Dame (1), Ohio State (1) and Clemson are that group in order.

By schedule or COVID, three of those top-4 teams didn't play this week, with the Irish representing the leading quartet with a 45-31 win at Boston College Saturday. Elsewhere in range, Florida ran away from Arkansas, 63-35, Cincinnati dominated East Carolina, 55-17, Miami rallied at Virginia Tech, 25-24, and Indiana shut out Michigan State, 24-0.

The ACC is also represented at No. 12 with Miami.

Clemson is scheduled to return to action this Saturday at Florida State (noon, ABC), where starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected back after missing the last two games in COVID-19 protocol.

AP Poll - 11/15

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Alabama (6-0) 1 1,548 (60)

2 Notre Dame (8-0) 2 1,467 (1)

3 Ohio State (3-0) 3 1,445 (1)

4 Clemson (7-1) 4 1,355

5 Texas A&M (5-1) 5 1,240

6 Florida (5-1) 6 1,222

7 Cincinnati (7-0) 7 1,198

8 Brigham Young (8-0) 8 1,094

9 Indiana (4-0) 10 997

10 Wisconsin (2-0) 13 950

11 Oregon (2-0) 11 949

12 Miami (FL) (7-1) 9 940

13 Georgia (4-2) 12 824

14 Oklahoma State (5-1) 14 750

15 Coastal Carolina (7-0) 15 557

15 Marshall (7-0) 16 557

17 Iowa State (5-2) 17 498

18 Oklahoma (5-2) 18 497

19 Northwestern (4-0) 23 378

20 USC (2-0) 20 377

21 Liberty (8-0) 22 307

22 Texas (5-2) 21 296

23 Auburn (4-2) 24 187

24 Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) 25 177

25 Tulsa (4-1) 155

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1