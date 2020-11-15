|
Tigers ranked No. 4 in updated AP Poll
|Sunday, November 15, 2020 2:08 PM-
A light week in the top-10 kept the top-4 the same in this week's Associated Press top-25.
Alabama (60), Notre Dame (1), Ohio State (1) and Clemson are that group in order.
By schedule or COVID, three of those top-4 teams didn't play this week, with the Irish representing the leading quartet with a 45-31 win at Boston College Saturday. Elsewhere in range, Florida ran away from Arkansas, 63-35, Cincinnati dominated East Carolina, 55-17, Miami rallied at Virginia Tech, 25-24, and Indiana shut out Michigan State, 24-0.
The ACC is also represented at No. 12 with Miami.
Clemson is scheduled to return to action this Saturday at Florida State (noon, ABC), where starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected back after missing the last two games in COVID-19 protocol.
AP Poll - 11/15
RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS
1 Alabama (6-0) 1 1,548 (60)
2 Notre Dame (8-0) 2 1,467 (1)
3 Ohio State (3-0) 3 1,445 (1)
4 Clemson (7-1) 4 1,355
5 Texas A&M (5-1) 5 1,240
6 Florida (5-1) 6 1,222
7 Cincinnati (7-0) 7 1,198
8 Brigham Young (8-0) 8 1,094
9 Indiana (4-0) 10 997
10 Wisconsin (2-0) 13 950
11 Oregon (2-0) 11 949
12 Miami (FL) (7-1) 9 940
13 Georgia (4-2) 12 824
14 Oklahoma State (5-1) 14 750
15 Coastal Carolina (7-0) 15 557
15 Marshall (7-0) 16 557
17 Iowa State (5-2) 17 498
18 Oklahoma (5-2) 18 497
19 Northwestern (4-0) 23 378
20 USC (2-0) 20 377
21 Liberty (8-0) 22 307
22 Texas (5-2) 21 296
23 Auburn (4-2) 24 187
24 Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) 25 177
25 Tulsa (4-1) 155
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1