Tigers ranked No. 3 in latest Coaches Poll with top-10 changes

TigerNet Staff by

A team ranked in the top-7 of the Coaches Poll lost for the first time in over a month for a slight change this week. Previous No. 6 Florida couldn't connect on a late, game-tying FG attempt that clinched a 37-34 home loss to woeful LSU. The new top-6 is Alabama (60 FPV), Notre Dame (2), Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Cincinnati. The Fighting Irish (10-0) and Tigers (9-1) will have an ACC title and at least one College Football Playoff spot on the line on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ABC), while CFP candidates dwindle and the conference's chance at two bids increases. In other games to track Saturday, Ohio State plays No. 14 Northwestern for the Big Ten title in Indianapolis (noon/FOX), Texas A&M travels to Tennessee (noon), CFP No. 7 Iowa State plays No. 10 Oklahoma in Dallas (noon/ABC) and the 8 p.m. matchups feature Alabama and No. 11 Florida in Atlanta (CBS) and Cincinnati hosting No. 20 Tulsa (ABC).

The Playoff committee will have one more midweek ranking Tuesday before their final call on Dec. 20.

In more ACC rankings, North Carolina moved up to No. 15 after thumping Miami on the road, while the Hurricanes dropped 12 spots to No. 19 and NC State slotted a spot up to No. 23.

Coaches Poll - 12/13

1 Alabama 10-0 1548 60

2 Notre Dame 10-0 1481 2

3 Clemson 9-1 1403

4 Ohio State 5-0 1381

5 Texas A&M 7-1 1292

6 Cincinnati 8-0 1213

7 Indiana 6-1 1088

8 Iowa State 8-2 1065

9 Georgia 7-2 1038

10 Oklahoma 7-2 933

11 Florida 8-2 912

12 Coastal Carolina 11-0 884

13 Southern California 5-0 798

14 Northwestern 6-1 779

15 North Carolina 8-3 626

16 Brigham Young 10-1 616

17 Iowa 6-2 526

18 UL Lafayette 9-1 510

19 Miami 8-2 488

20 Tulsa 6-1 365

21 Liberty 9-1 194

22 Oklahoma State 7-3 189

23 NC State 8-3 185

24 Texas 6-3 176

25 San Jose State 6-0 127

Dropped out: No. 22 Colorado; No. 25 Wisconsin.

Others rec. votes: Buffalo 102; Auburn 45; Army 35; Boise State 30; Marshall 29; Washington 22; Missouri 17; Colorado 17; Nevada 10; Wisconsin 8; Southern Methodist 7; Oregon 6; Utah 4; Texas Christian 1.