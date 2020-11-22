Tigers move up in two ESPN rankings during extra off week

TigerNet Staff by

The strange 2020 college football season rolls on and Clemson's standing improved in a pair of ESPN rankings this weekend.

ESPN's SP+ ($) and Football Power Index each moved the Tigers up to No. 3 over Wisconsin, which fell at Northwestern Saturday.

Maybe more interesting is how Ohio State's rating has come back to the pack in both, where their close call at home with Indiana has Clemson within 0.1 in rating of the Buckeyes on SP+ and level on FPI. Alabama leads both rankings with a more comfortable margin in the FPI (favored by 7.1 on both Clemson and Ohio State currently).

ESPN's Power Ranking kept the same quartet of Alabama then Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson.

The Tigers' next scheduled opponent this Saturday at home, Pitt, is ranked as high as No. 34 (FPI).