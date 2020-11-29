Tigers move up again in ESPN rankings

Clemson moved up in pair of ESPN rankings for a second-straight week.

ESPN’s Power Rankings now have Clemson No. 3 behind Alabama (1) and Notre Dame (2) and ahead of Ohio State (4).

“Trevor Lawrence is back, and the Tigers are back to blowing out ACC opponents,” ESPN’s Chris Low said. “Lawrence passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-17 rout of Pittsburgh on Saturday. It was the Tigers' first game since their 47-40 loss in two overtimes to Notre Dame on Nov. 7, and it was Lawrence's first game since a 47-21 win over Syracuse on Oct. 24. Lawrence looked anything but rusty, as Clemson jumped out to a 31-0 first-quarter lead and rolled up 581 yards of total offense.”

Clemson also moved up one place in the SP+ rankings ($) to No. 2 (29), trailing Alabama (31.7) and ahead of Ohio State (27.5) and Notre Dame (23.7).

The top-6 stayed the same in the ESPN Football Power Index: Alabama (34.2), Ohio State (27.3), Clemson (27.2), Wisconsin (25.8), Oklahoma (21.7) and Notre Dame (21.6).