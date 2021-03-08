|
Tigers look to bounce back against unbeaten Spartans
|2021 Mar 8, Mon 16:35-
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host USC Upstate on Tuesday afternoon.
GAME SETUP
• Who - USC Upstate (9-0) vs. Clemson (5-4)
• Best Ranking - SCU - NR; CU - NR
• When - Tuesday (4 p.m.)
• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch - ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers - Tim Bourret, Dan Scott
• Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM)
• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets - Sold out (available on StubHub.com)
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record - Clemson leads 3-0 (2009-13)
• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 3-0 (2009-13)
STARTING PITCHERS
• LHP Sawyer Worrell (SCU - 0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - 0-0, 9.00)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 5-2 home record in 2021, won one of three games against Notre Dame at home last weekend.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.6 runs per game and hitting .257 with a .367 on-base percentage, .436 slugging percentage and eight steals.
• The pitching staff has a 3.47 ERA, .242 opponents’ batting average and 3.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .979.
USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW
• USC Upstate, who has a 3-0 road record, is led by second-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.
• The Spartans swept Radford last week and have won 12 games in a row. They are hitting .313 and have a 3.00 ERA and .981 fielding percentage.
• Jeff Taylor is hitting .400, Cameron MacIntosh is batting .375, Jason Matthews is hitting .366 and Devin Buckner is batting .355.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson has lost its four games by a combined five runs.
• Clemson has allowed three runs or less in six of its nine games in 2021.
• Dylan Brewer and James Parker are the only Tigers to start all nine games in 2021, and both have reached base in all nine games.
ACC STANDINGS
• Clemson is tied for third place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 1-2 league mark.
• Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for ninth place.
GRICE POWERING LINEUP
• Freshman lefty and first baseman Caden Grice showed his power potential in the fall and preseason, and he has carried that into the season.
• He's hitting .348 with four homers, a double, seven RBIs, eight runs, a .913 slugging percentage and .483 on-base percentage in eight games.
• He is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched over one start.
• With his 6'6" frame, he has saved several runs at first base with his ability to stretch and catch errant throws.
• He was named one of 12 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on March 8 for his previous four games, when he hit four homers.