Tigers honored with second-team All-America selections
by - 2020 Dec 23, Wed 13:07
Lawrence made one of three All-American lists on Wednesday. (ACC photo)
Lawrence made one of three All-American lists on Wednesday. (ACC photo)

Four Tigers were honored on a slew of All-American lists on Wednesday.

Senior running back Travis Etienne landed on the second team with USA TODAY and The Athletic ($).

Clemson safety Nolan Turner was also honored with a second-team spot for USA TODAY and Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence the same with The Athletic.

Tigers left tackle Jackson Carman was selected second-team by CBS Sports.

Earlier in the week, ESPN picked Etienne for its first-team All-America as an all-purpose player and Pro Football Focus had Turner as an honorable mention.

