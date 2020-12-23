Tigers honored with second-team All-America selections

Senior running back Travis Etienne landed on the second team with USA TODAY and The Athletic ($).

Clemson safety Nolan Turner was also honored with a second-team spot for USA TODAY and Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence the same with The Athletic.

Tigers left tackle Jackson Carman was selected second-team by CBS Sports.

Earlier in the week, ESPN picked Etienne for its first-team All-America as an all-purpose player and Pro Football Focus had Turner as an honorable mention.