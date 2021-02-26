Tigers cruise past Cougars in dominant win

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. - The Clemson women’s soccer team started the spring season with a dominant 4-1 win over College of Charleston (0-2-0, 0-0-0) to move their overall record to 7-4-0. The win marked the 100th victory at Clemson for the coaching staff of Eddie Radwanski, Jeff Robbins, and Siri Mullinix who have led the program for the last decade. “A lot of credit to the players and teams I have had the pleasure of coaching,” said Radwanski on the milestone. “A big thanks goes to Jeff and Siri for coming along for this journey. You’re not going to be successful without the right people, but really the teams are the ones that make these things happen. To do it at a place like Clemson is really special.” Maliah Morris started the offensive chances for the Tigers, firing the first three Clemson shots within the opening ten minutes of the match. It was with her fourth shot attempt of the evening and in the 12th minute of the match that the sophomore connected a ball to put the Tigers up 1-0.

Holding the 7-2 shot advantage entering the second half, Clemson flexed its offensive arm as Morris knocked in her second goal of the night with a feed from Jackson Moehler, marking Moehler’s first point of the season. The 58th minute goal to double the Tigers lead also gave Morris the first multi-goal game of her career.

With under 20 minutes remaining in the match, Caroline Conti secured a brace of her own, scoring in the 71st and 73d minute. It was the second, multi-goal game of the season for the Greenville, S.C. native and the second of her career after scoring twice in the 3-0 win over Virginia Tech in the fall. With five goals and an assist on the year, Conti propelled herself into a tie for the team lead for goals and points with freshman Megan Bornkamp.

Freshman Devi Dudley picked up her first collegiate point on Conti’s brace, sending in an assist on her first goal. Courtney Jones was credited with the assist on Conti’s second of the match, Jones’s second assist in the 2020-21 season.

“One of the things we are trying to be conscious of is to feed our attacking players and get them opportunities to score,” said Radwanski on the Tigers’ explosive second half. “Today was a day you could see the rewards of that with two very good players. For both of them to get two goals tonight, that was the thing I was most happy about.”

Facing four shots in the match, goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz tallied the first win of her collegiate career to move her record to 1-2-0. Through the match, the Tigers outshot the opposition 14-4, landing six on target while both teams added two corners.

The Tigers wrap up the spring opening road series against the Cougars on Sunday, Feb. 28 with kickoff set for 11 a.m.

Of Note:

Morris’s six shots in the match tied Megan Bornkamp’s mark against Pitt (10/29/20) for a single-game, season-high

Morris’s two goals in the match marked the first multi-goal game of her career

Jackson Moehler her first point of the season with an assist on Morris’s second goal

Conti’s brace was her second multi-goal game of the season and second of her career

Halle Mackiewicz earned her first collegiate win in net for the Tigers

Devi Dudley recorded the first point of her career with an assist on Conti’s first goal