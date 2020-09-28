Tigers begins fall practice season
by - Monday, September 28, 2020 9:10 AM
Practices are open to the public
CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2021 Tigers begin fall practice this weekend, as sixth-year Head Coach Monte Lee has 27 returning lettermen from the 2020 team that finished the shortened season 14-3.

The fall practice season continues through November and concludes with three Orange & Purple Scrimmages at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, tentatively scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 13-15.

The Tigers are not scheduled to play any fall scrimmages against outside competition this fall.

WATCH: Travis Etienne featured in Clemson ESPN 'SportsCenter' commercial remake
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #178 'Homer Jordan'
Tigers begins fall practice season
