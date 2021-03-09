Tigers begin ACC Tourney action with Hurricanes

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson (16-6) begins tournament play on Wednesday in Greensboro against the 13th-seeded Miami Hurricanes (9-16). Tipoff in Greensboro Coliseum is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Sean McDonough and Cory Alexander will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network. Aamir Simms earned All-ACC Second Team honors after being the only player in the league to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists. Simms was also named the Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete of the Year this week. Clemson-Miami history

• Clemson holds a 17-13 overall advantage in its series history against Miami.

• The Tigers won their last matchup against the Hurricanes, 66-58.

• Clemson won its first matchup of the season in Miami on Jan. 2 by a final score of 66-65. Simms tied his career-high with 25 points in the win and made the game-winning basket with 19 seconds left.

• The Tigers and Hurricanes split a pair of matchups last season, but Clemson took the contest in the ACC Tournament before the rest of the tourney was canceled due to COVID-19. Clemson earned a 69-64 win over Miami in the ACC Tournament last March. Al-Amir Dawes scored a team-high 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting and two threes. Dawes was a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line. Simms posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while John Newman III scored 11 points for the Tigers.

Clemson rotation and Miami starting five

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 22/22 6.8 5.6 2.5 28.6

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 22/10 4.5 3.3 0.8 17.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 22/14 9.2 2.1 1.8 25.4

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 22/4 3.0 1.3 1.0 14.1

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 22/9 8.5 1.3 2.3 23.4

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 17/10 6.9 4.1 0.3 15.8

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 21/2 2.6 2.0 0.3 10.2

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 22/9 4.7 1.3 0.4 15.1

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 20/8 4.1 2.2 1.2 16.6

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 7/0 1.1 1.0 0.1 4.6

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 19/0 3.9 2.1 0.1 10.5

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 22/22 13.2 6.1 2.6 29.1

(--/--) Miami Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 2 Isaiah Wong 6-3 180 So. Piscataway, N.J. 25/24 17.2 4.8 2.3 35.1

G 4 Elijah Olaniyi 6-5 205 Sr. Newark, N.J. 19/16 11.2 5.2 0.9 32.8

G 23 Kameron McGusty 6-5 190 RSr. Katy, Texas 18/16 12.6 3.7 2.8 32.7

F 1 Anthony Walker 6-9 210 So. Baltimore, Md. 24/14 9.7 4.7 1.0 26.4

C 3 Nysier Brooks 7-0 240 RSr. Philadelphia, Pa. 25/23 7.0 5.8 0.8 27.0