Tigers-Gamecocks game in Clemson postponed

by - 2021 Feb 26, Fri 11:02
CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to inclement weather, the South Carolina vs. Clemson game scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium has been postponed. The makeup date for the game is May 11 at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Tickets that were previously designated for Friday’s game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium are now valid for the May 11 game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers’ next scheduled game is Saturday at 4 p.m. against South Carolina at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. on SECN+.

