Ticket prices for National Championship game

Even though we don't know the two teams yet, our good friends at TicketIQ have been tracking secondary prices for the title contest.

This year's average price for the title game is $2,620 per seat on the secondary market, which is the fourth most expensive title game tracked over the last 10 years. The price is currently 17 percent higher than last year.

The get-in price (cheapest tix) for this year's game is $1,199, which is also the fourth most expensive in the last 10 seasons. The price is currently 24 percent higher than last season.

A lower-level seat near the 50-yard line has gone as high as $7000+ on the secondary market.