Ticket prices for Clemson-Ohio State soaring

by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 22, Tue 18:32
Another day and another epic matchup.

No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will play in the All-State Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day at 8 p.m.

Our good friends at TicketIQ have been tracking secondary prices for the playoff semifinal contest that will have a limited number of fans allowed at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Obviously, with super high demand from two diehard fanbases, and record-low ticket supply has skyrocketed prices.

On the secondary market, this year's Sugar Bowl average price is $2,251 per seat which is the most expensive Sugar Bowl game tracked the last 10 years.

The previous high price was the 2019 Sugar Bowl with Texas and Georgia with an average price of $321 which is 86% less than this year's game.

The get-in price (cheapest tix) for this year's game is $1,339 which is also the most expensive in the last 10 seasons.

A lower-level seat near the 50-yard line has gone as high as $5000+ on the secondary market.

